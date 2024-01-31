Teacher Arrested for Illegally Filming Women in Washroom at Nagpur Industrial Fair

In a shocking turn of events, a school teacher, Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre, has been arrested for discreetly recording videos of women using the washroom at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' industrial expo on the Nagpur University campus.

Nagpur: In a disturbing incident the police apprehended a school teacher for allegedly secretly recording videos of women using the restroom during the 'Advantage Vidarbha' industrial expo held at Ambazari Maharashtras Nagpur University campus. The accused, Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37) a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur was discreetly capturing videos through a washroom window using his phone according to officials.



This unsettling incident took place during the three day expo that concluded on Monday. Khapre, an art teacher at a private school was entrusted with designing the festival gate as, per police sources.



Following a complaint lodged by one of the women to the organizers an investigation was initiated. The Ambazari police station inspector Vinayak Golhe and his team examined CCTV footage. Successfully identified and arrested Khapre. As part of their inquiry they also seized his phone. The accused appeared before a court where he was granted bail on Tuesday.



Upon examining Khapres phone authorities discovered that he had recorded videos of twelve women over the course of three days but had deleted some of them.

Officials have indicated that the teacher might be facing some health challenges.



Additionally it has been discovered that Khapre has a record of filming videos of women in public restrooms. Around 30 such videos were found on his phone all recorded since 2022. A legal case has been filed against him based on the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. This distressing incident highlights the importance of heightened vigilance. Improved security measures, at public gatherings.