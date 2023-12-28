Tamil Nadu govt to accord full state honours to Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of DMDK Founder Vijayakanth: CM M K Stalin Pays Homage with Full State Honours, Recognizing the Iconic Legacy of the Actor-Turned-Leader in Public Life.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.



As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/minimum-temperature-drops-below-minus-3-degree-celsius-in-parts-of-kashmir

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.

—PTI