    Tamil Nadu govt to accord full state honours to Vijayakanth

    Pankaj Sharma
    December28/ 2023
    December28/ 2023

    Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of DMDK Founder Vijayakanth: CM M K Stalin Pays Homage with Full State Honours, Recognizing the Iconic Legacy of the Actor-Turned-Leader in Public Life.

    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

    In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.

    As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.

    The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.

    —PTI

