Tamil Nadu CM Stalin virtually inaugurates, lays foundation stone for various welfare projects in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Major Welfare Projects in Chennai - Inaugurates New Infrastructure and Initiatives Across Various Departments, Boosting Economic and Social Development

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various welfare projects in Chennai via video conferencing on Saturday.

CM Stalin inaugurated 13 residences for fire and rescue personnel, two district officers' offices and fire stations, and four new buildings for fire and rescue stations, which were built on behalf of the Fire and Rescue Department at a cost of over Rs 15.34 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 1374 new classroom buildings constructed at over 204 crore and 270 buildings constructed at 80 crore under the Children's School Infrastructure Development Project on behalf of Rural Development and Panchayat Department.

CM Stalin then laid the foundation stone for the construction of roads a length of 31 km on behalf of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats at an estimated cost of Rs 139.65 cr in Keezur panchayat located in Bodhamalai, Namakkal district. The CM also inaugurated the Tuberculosis and Cardiovascular Medicine and Epidemiology Unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Complex, Chennai, constructed at a cost of Rs 29.93 crore on behalf of the Department of Medicine and Public Welfare.

He also inaugurated commercial tax office buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and Registrar's office buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore on behalf of the Commercial Tax and Registration Department.

He then laid the foundation stones for 43 new projects under HR and CE, such as the new Raja Gopuram, marriage halls, devotees' hostels, shopping malls, devotees' resting hall, multi-purpose halls, and Vasantha Mandapam, to be built in 36 temples at a value of Rs 592 crore.

An Information Technology Building (IT Tower) constructed at a cost of Rs 59.57 crore was also inaugurated today on behalf of the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services at Nawalpatt, Tiruchirappalli District.

On behalf of the Department of Industry, Investment Promotion, and Trade, Tidal Neo Limited inaugurated a mini Tidal Park built at a cost of Rs 31 crore in Villupuram District, Tiruchitrampalam, that is expected to employ around 500 IT professionals.

—ANI