    Menu
    States & UTs

    Talks between AAP, Congress on Lok Sabha seat-sharing in Delhi in final stages

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The parties have divided the seven constituencies, indicating a strategic alliance against the BJP, which currently holds all seats.

    Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi: Talks between the AAP and the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls are in final stages and the two sides are likely to announce their tie-up soon, sources said on Thursday.

    Both sides have agreed on the seats to be contested by each party. The AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, the sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/condom-campaign-sparks-political-firestorm-in-andhra-pradesh-elections 

    All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

    The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :AAP Congress Delhi alliance Lok Sabha election Delhi seats AAP vs BJP Delhi Lok Sabha Congress Delhi Lok Sabha candidates Delhi political alliance Lok Sabha Arvind Kejriwal election strategy Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in