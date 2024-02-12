Swarm of mosquitoes form 'tornado' over Pune; video goes viral

Mosquito Tornadoes Leave Pune Residents Astonished

Pune: A swarm of mosquitoes formed tornadoes in the skies of Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas in Pune due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River. Residents of Pune were left astounded when they witnessed the rare sight of the mosquito 'tornado'. The video of the sight was caught on camera and shared on social media, which is now going viral. The footage capturing this unusual occurrence evoked surprise and concern among viewers, with some labelling it as 'dangerous.'Speaking to ANI about the mosquito menace, Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said, "Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this."

Abhishek, another local from Kharadi, also spoke on the same and said, "There are a lot of mosquitoes in our area. I just requested that the Pune Corporation resolve it as quickly as possible. It is dangerous for our health."



According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered the world's "deadliest animal," killing hundreds of thousands of people and making millions more sick every year.

They are the greatest menace among disease-transmitting insects, spreading malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

Recent weather conditions in the city have reportedly created a favourable breeding ground for the insects. However, the best way to manage the mosquito problem is to keep the insect away from breeding.

Stagnant water is the prime breeding spot for mosquitoes since they breed by laying eggs in stagnant water.

Some ways of dealing with mosquitoes include maintaining fly screens on windows, doors, vents and chimneys; using insect surface sprays both inside and outside the house to kill mosquitoes; using effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin; and removing stagnant water, which can help in effectively controlling mosquito-related problems.

—ANI