Suspicious Kerala man sets wife on fire, causes serious burns

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a man in Kerala's Kasargod on Saturday doused kerosene on his wife and set her on fire on suspicion that she was having an affair, leaving her seriously injured, police said.

Pramod, an auto-rickshaw driver, suspected his wife Minisha and arrived at the medical store where she was working around 2.30 p.m. As there was no one else in the shop, he threw kerosene on her and set her afire, but she dodged him and ran out of the shop, crying for help.

Pramod tried to escape, but the locals, who had gathered hearing the cries of Minisha, overpowered him and handed him over to the police.





The police took Pramod to the hospital as he also suffered burns and is under the police custody in the hospital.

Minisha, according to the doctors treating her, has suffered burns on her face and hands.

—IANS



