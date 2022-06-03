Suspects revealed BKU leader 'planned attack on himself to get arms licence': UP Police

Two days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Dilbag Singh, who is also a witness to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, was allegedly attacked by armed assailants, Uttar Pradesh Police said that the BKU leader identified the suspects.

Two days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Dilbag Singh, who is also a witness to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, was allegedly attacked by armed assailants, Uttar Pradesh Police said that the BKU leader identified the suspects. The identified suspects, however, claimed that the BKU leader had been 'planning such attack on himself to get (arms) license.' The police further noted that the BKU leader was provided with a gunman for security, but he gave him an off on the day of the attack.

In a conversation withon Wednesday, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said, "He has a gunman for security provided to him by the administration, but he gave the gunman an off on his own and the same day this firing incident took place."