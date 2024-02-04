Surat Police Harnesses the Power of AI to Combat Cyber Crimes

Surat Police Revolutionizes Crime Fighting with AI: A Bold Step Towards Cybersecurity

Surat : In a pioneering move, the Surat police have embraced cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to equip their personnel in tackling cybercrime effectively and meeting the cybersecurity demands of the citizens, revealed a senior officer.



Acknowledging the significance of AI in contemporary discussions, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sharad Singhal emphasized its inaugural application by the Surat Cyber Cell to safeguard the people of Gujarat from cyber threats. He highlighted the development of a language-specific chatbot designed to engage with victims. ACP Singhal remarked, "This chatbot will communicate with victims in their preferred language."



Speaking on the advantages of integrating artificial intelligence in addressing cybercrime, ACP Singhal elaborated on a new feature called 'Find My Police Station,' accessible to cybercrime victims. He likened it to a helpline, functional round the clock, allowing victims to locate their nearest police station efficiently.



Moreover, ACP Singhal outlined how AI will facilitate the police in assessing the prevalence and nature of cybercrimes across different areas of the city. "Artificial intelligence will enable us to identify the concentration and types of cybercrimes, aiding law enforcement in strategic intervention," he stated.



Highlighting the multifaceted role of AI in enhancing law enforcement capabilities, ACP Singhal emphasized the training of officers to effectively combat cybercrime syndicates involved in phishing, stalking, and sextortion.



This move by Surat Police follows the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Punjab Police with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, aiming to establish an in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Lab—a testament to the growing importance of technology in modern policing.

—Input from Agencies