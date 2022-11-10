Suraj Vishwas Becomes Captain Of Uttarakhand Senior Kho-Kho Team

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Area player Suraj Biswas has been selected in the senior Kho-Kho team of Uttarakhand state. Sooraj has also been made the captain of the Uttarakhand team. The team will participate in the 55th Senior National Kho-Kho tournament to be held in Osmanabad, Maharashtra. Suraj, a resident of Radhakantapur, on November 6, 100 players from all the districts of the state participated in the selection trial camp organized at Bandi Sports Ground, Golapar, Haldwani. In which the 15-member Uttarakhand state team was selected. Sooraj told that along with his selection in the team, he has also been entrusted with the captaincy of the team. The team will participate in the 55th Senior National Kho-Kho tournament to be held in Osmanabad, Maharashtra from November 20 to 24. Teams of Railways and Army will also participate in the competition along with teams from all the states of the country. On this achievement of Suraj, there is a wave of happiness among the family as well as the sports lovers of the area. Regional MLA Arvind Pandey, former MLA Premanand Mahajan, Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, City Sports Committee President Saroj Mandal, Himanshu Sarkar, Ravi Sarkar, Anadi Ranjan Mandal, Vikas Sarkar, Nityanand Mandal, Prasanjit Shah, Dozens of people including Manoj Rai, Dilip Kumar, Kamal Mandal, Vidhan Sana congratulated.