Sunny Leone Gears Up For Next Project As She Poses With Mammoth 'Huge Script'

Mumbai: Sunny Leone has received a lot of praise for her outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Kennedy.'

On Saturday, Sunny took to Instagram to share a photo of herself reading a massive script, which sparked curiosity among netizens.

She can be seen reading the script in the picture in casual black and white outfits.

Sunny's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time.

Another fan commented, "Beauty forever."

While critics praised Sunny Leone's performance as Charlie in 'Kennedy,' fans in India are eagerly awaiting the film's theatrical release.

The film received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival.

Meanwhile, Sunny has multiple projects in the pipeline, and the audience can't wait to see what she has in store for them. —ANI