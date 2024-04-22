Badshah and Hania Aamir hang out in Dubai; check pics

Amidst swirling dating rumors, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and Indian rapper-singer Badshah were seen enjoying a vibrant outing in Dubai, sharing laughs and music. Their posts have set social media abuzz with speculations and cheers from fans across borders.

Mumbai: Rapper-singer Badshah recently met Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Dubai.

Hania on Sunday took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos from their hangout fueling dating rumors between the two.

The actress dropped a bunch of photos and videos of herself with Badshah, along with the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh (sic)."



In the images, Hania, wearing a beige top and blue jeans, is pictured posing with Badshah, who looked sharp in his all-black attire.

Watch Pics: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BqpS0tHCj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hania also posted a video featuring a voiceover by Badshah. In the clip, as the camera focuses on Hania, Badshah can be heard saying, "Scene Aise Shuru Hoga, Khula Aasmaan Dubai Ka (the scene will start like this, Dubai's wide-open sky)," followed by laughter.

Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6BvaCnt5Jp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In another post, Hania says, "This is Badshah's concert," while enjoying herself with the rapper-singer.

As Badshah performs in the video, Hania cheers, "Love you, Badshah." The caption reads, "Concert time." Badshah commented on the post, "How to describe this musical celebration and performance (sic)."

In the video, Badshah jokingly remarks about Hania's Instagram reels getting more attention than his own. In response, Hania graciously says, "Thank you India and Pakistan for appreciating my content."

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress who appears in Urdu-language TV shows and films. The actress made her acting debut with the 2016 comedy film 'Janaan.'

—ANI