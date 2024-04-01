Shilpa Shetty starts first day of April with fun workout

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Inspiring Workout Regime: Bollywood's fitness icon shares her fab core workout routine, urging fans to embrace exercise.

Mumbai: It's a no-brainer that almost all Bollywood celebs are fitness freaks and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of them who religiously follows the regime to stay fit. The actor kicked off the first day of April.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing the interesting yet challenging workout.

Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5NKYYQIkwC/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5b9475ab-3e90-4ffb-ac20-640d2840c256

After performing an exercise, Shilpa does the happy dance.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "First day of the week and Monday of April. Add to that the feeling of successfully attempting this workout on the First try. It isn't as easy as it seems, but it's a fab core workout. The person at the top should perform a pike, while the person at the bottom performs a weighted sit-up keeping a strong tight form (If you aren't synchronised, it can lead to a fall) Did it with @yashmeenchauhan, my gym buddy."

As soon as the video was uploaded fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Exercise toh nahi but I can copy that crazy dance step perfectly."

Another user commented, "Great energy."

Shilpa never misses a chance to inspire her fans with a fitness regime. She often posts videos on Instagram to inspire people to take up this form of exercise seriously in life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

—ANI