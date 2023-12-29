Successful Culmination of National Workshop on Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee

Celebrating Excellence in Earth Sciences: ONGC Videsh Trophy Awarded at IIT Roorkee's National Workshop

Roorkee (The Hawk): The National Workshop on Earth Sciences held at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) concluded on December 29, 2023, marking a successful gathering of professionals and researchers from diverse disciplines within the field of Earth Sciences.





The three-day event, organized by IIT Roorkee, brought together experts to discuss cutting-edge research trends, share insights, and identify key areas for further exploration in the realm of Earth Sciences. The workshop featured an extensive program, including plenary talks, keynote addresses, and a multitude of oral and poster presentations, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in the field.





The inaugural day commenced with a grand inaugural program at the MAC Auditorium, IIT Roorkee, featuring dignitaries, esteemed guests, and prominent figures in the Earth Sciences community. In the inaugural program, the program was presided over by Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, but due to a last-minute engagement, Prof Anand Joshi read his address. During the proceedings, Prof. Joshi shared a message from Prof. K K Pant, the Director of IIT Roorkee, who emphasized the institution's unwavering commitment to advancing research and education in Earth Sciences since its inception in 1960.





Prof. KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, highlighted, “Inaugurating the National Workshop on Earth Sciences (ESICET), the Department of Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee reaffirms its commitment to advancing research and teaching since 1960. This conference, building on the success of the 2013 edition, symbolizes our dedication to pushing the boundaries of Earth Sciences. Generous support from sponsors, including ONGC Videsh, Horiba India, NRSC, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Leica Microsystems, Parsan, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Amaron, has made this event possible. As we commence this workshop, it serves as a nationwide platform for showcasing scientific advancements, fostering collaboration, and contributing to the continual growth of Earth Sciences in India.





The event commenced with an address followed by the Organizing Secretary, Prof. Sandeep Singh, who introduced the Chief Guest—a distinguished alumnus from the department's class of 1987. During his address, Chief Guest Sri Sanjeev Tokhi, Director (Exploration) at ONGC Videsh Ltd., attributed his achievements to his academic pursuits and overall personal development while on campus. He emphasized the critical need for net zero energy security development, correlating it with decisions made during CCOP23. Expressing his privilege to be part of the National Workshop on Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee, he lauded the Department of Earth Sciences for its commitment to fostering excellence in research and collaboration. As a symbolic gesture, he installed the ONGC Videsh trophy, recognizing students with the highest CGPA in the departments of M.Sc. (Applied Geology), Integrated M.Tech. (Geological Technology), and Integrated M.Tech. (Geophysical Technology) – intake through JEE and Integrated M.Teh. (Geophysical Technology) intake through JEE.





ONGC awarded the prestigious ONGC Videsh Trophy to the highest-achieving students, namely Simran Guleriya (M.Sc. Applied Geology), Yash Sanjay Kute (Int. M.Tech. Geological Technology), and Akshay Kamath (Int. M.Tech. Geophysical Technology), recognizing their academic prowess.





The program also welcomed two esteemed Guest of Honors: Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of Horiba India, an alumnus from the class of 1986 in the Department of BioSciences, and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, who graduated from the department in the year 1990.





The inaugural session of the National Workshop on Earth Sciences featured speakers expressing gratitude to the then University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) for its role in their success. The technical sessions covered diverse topics, from Precambrian Geodynamics to Emerging Techniques in Earth Sciences, exploring the Himalayan geodynamics and natural hazard mitigation. Celebrating the rich history of IIT Roorkee's Department of Earth Sciences, dating back to 1845, the workshop was a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange. The organizers were optimistic about its lasting impact on advancing Earth Sciences in India, leaving participants with enriched perspectives and insights.





Prof. Sandeep Singh, Organizing Secretary, expressed his gratitude towards the various organizations (ONGC Videsh, Horiba India, NRSC, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Leica Microsystems, Parsan, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Amaron) that generously supported the workshop. The event's success was attributed to the collaboration and support of numerous sponsors and the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee.





As participants departed, they carried with them enriched perspectives and a profound sense of the institution's dedication to fostering cutting-edge research and collaborative endeavors. The workshop, with its diverse program encompassing Precambrian Geodynamics, Sedimentary Earth Surface Processes, Geophysical Techniques, and Emerging Tools in Earth Sciences, reflected IIT Roorkee's commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge in the field.





As the echoes of the workshop reverberate, it is anticipated that the lasting impact will extend far beyond the event itself, influencing the trajectory of Earth Sciences in India. IIT Roorkee, with its unwavering dedication, continues to stand as a cornerstone of academic brilliance, shaping the future of Earth Sciences and contributing to the nation's scientific advancement.