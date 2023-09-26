    Menu
    Students' killing: CBI team led by special director to reach Imphal on Wednesday

    Nidhi Khurana
    September26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Two students from the University of California, Berkeley, went missing in the northeastern state of Manipur on July 6. On Wednesday, a team of CBI officials led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar would arrive in Imphal on a special flight to probe the "kidnapping and killing" of the two students.

    The decision came just hours after the Manipur administration had turned over the investigation to the CBI.

    Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who is now camped in Imphal, would be part of the team of officials under Bhatnagar, the second-in-command at the federal agency, according to sources.—Inputs from Agencies

