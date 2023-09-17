Stalin to unveil new mobile app, ‘Makkaludan Stalin’ at Vellore

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a two-day visit to Vellore to attend a slew of programmes, will unveil a new mobile application named, ‘Makkalude Stalin’.

The app allows the public to assess Stalin’s field activities and provide information on State government related activities as also government schemes.

Stalin reached Katpadi on Sunday morning travelling by train from MG Ramachandran memorial central railway station, Chennai.

The Chief Minister will garland a statute of EV Ramasamy Periyar of ‘Thanthai’ Periyar, the Dravidian ideologue at Vellore. He will also participate in a function to mark the centenary celebrations of his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.

He will inaugurate houses for Sri Lankan Tamils constructed at Melmonavur on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Velore, Manivannan, in a statement said that the flying of drones and large balloons will be banned in some areas where the Chief Minister will attend programmes. He also issued a warning that those who defy the ban will be charged.

—IANS