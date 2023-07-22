    Menu
    Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

    Nidhi Khurana
    July22/ 2023
    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin said here on Saturday in a veiled attack on the BJP that some had put on the "Tamil mask" to deceive people, but their calculation would misfire.

    Stalin, in his speech commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Tamil literature forum Muthamizh Peravai, praised the writings of the late chief minister and DMK patriarch 'Kalaignar' M. Karunanidhi (1924-2018) in his address.

    He noted the government's recent accomplishments, saying that citizens have benefited from things like the Kalaignar centenary super speciality hospital in Guindy here and the Kalaignar memorial library in Madurai.—Inputs from Agencies

