Srinagar-Jammu highway partially opens for traffic

Banihal: The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which was shut due to mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban district early Wednesday, was opened for vehicular traffic partially, officials said.

Authorities allowed stranded vehicles, including an Amarnath Yatra convoy, to move towards Kashmir, they said.

Shooting stones struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Mehad in Ramban besides mudslides triggered by heavy rains, the officials said.

The highway was cleared of debris at Mehad and traffic was allowed towards Kashmir, they said.

The Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that Mughal road, connecting Poonch district of the Jammu region with Kashmir's Shopian district, was blocked between Dubjan and Peer Ki Gali due to landslides.

It also said, "People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar highway without confirmation."

The Amarnath Yatra convoy, which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir, was halted at Chanderkoot yatra niwas due to the highway blockade, the officials said.—PTI