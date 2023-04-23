Sri Lankan Prime Minister Gunawardena launches Sita Temple cover

Kolambo: To help the cash-strapped government of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena launched a memorial cover for the Sita Temple near the historic town of Nuwara Eliya on Sunday, as well as set the foundation stone for the meditation centre at the Ramayana-famous Ashoka Vatika location.

Prime Minister Gunawardena attended the function with other dignitaries, including Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagalay.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted, "H.E Prime Minister @DCRGunawardena accompanied by the High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka today."—Inputs from Agencies