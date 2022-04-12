SPIC MACAY Holds Sarangi Performance By Ustad Kamal Sabri

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Sarangi Recital by Ustad Kamal Sabri, son of Sarangi legend late Ustad Sabri Khan of Sainia Gharana was held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities today. He was accompanied by Shri Rajnish Mishra on Tabla.

Ustad Kamal Sabri interacted with the audience and explained the finer points to make Indian classical music more interesting and popular amongst the younger generation. He sang Rajasthani folk songs during the occasion. Ustad Kamal Sabri represents the seventh generation of a 400-year-old illustrious family of sarangi exponents. He is a much-awarded top grade artiste of All India Radio and has been invited to perform by the BBC, Radio France, Radio Switzerland, Radio Italy, Radio Barbados, and the Finnish Broadcasting Company.

During his circuit, he also performed at Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidhyalaya, Himjyoti Vocational Institute, and Dolphin PG Institute.



