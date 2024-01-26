SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav Passes Away at 74 in Medanta, Gurugram

Samajwadi Party Leader Shiv Pratap Yadav's Legacy and Political Journey Comes to an End at 74 in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Leaders Pay Respects, Funeral in Balrampur Tomorrow.

Lucknow: Shiv Pratap Yadav, a known leader of the Samajwadi Party and the current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Gainsari assembly constituency in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram Haryana on Friday. The respected leader, aged 74 had been receiving treatment at the renowned hospital.





According to sources to his family Yadav succumbed to his illness at approximately 8;15 am on Friday morning. Recognized for his contributions to the Samajwadi Party Yadav had previously served as a minister twice in SP led governments. His political journey began with Lok Dal before becoming a four time MLA from the Gainsari assembly constituency.





Expressing their sorrow various state leaders including Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh paid their respects to the leader. Adityanath took to media and expressed his condolences stating, "The news of MLA Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadavs demise is truly saddening. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his grieving family. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to his departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Om Shanti!"





Akhilesh Yadav, Chief of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also expressed grief through a media post saying, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of SP MLA Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadav from Gainsari assembly constituency, in Balrampur!"



"May God bless the soul of the departed individual. My sincere condolences to the grieving family. Sending tributes!"





The final ceremonies for Shiv Pratap Yadav will be held on Saturday at his family home in Balrampur symbolizing the conclusion of a chapter, in Uttar Pradesh politics.

