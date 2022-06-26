SP MLA Booked For Damaging Govt Property

Pratapgarh: Samajwadi Party MLA R.K. Varma has been booked for damaging the government property. The SP MLA was inspecting an under-construction engineering college in Pratapgarh last week when he gave a push to a half-constructed wall which crumbled on the spot. The manager of Amarontrans Infotech Noida firm filed a case against R.K. Verma, SP MLA from Raniganj on Saturday night.

Six named and 45 unknown supporters of the MLA have been booked in the case at Kadhai Kotwali. The case has been registered under several serious sections, including threats, abuse, rebellion, damage to government property. The manager of Amarontrans Infotech has alleged that the MLA reached Shivsat village of Raniganj Assembly in seven vehicles to inspect the under-construction engineering college, and demolished the wall of the newly constructed engineering college. A video of the incident was made viral on social media. The MLA accused that sub-standard construction material was being used. —IANS