Sophie Turner seen kissing Peregrine Pearson in public again

Sophie Turner's London PDA: Actress Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson Amidst Recent Breakup, Adding Fuel to Romance Rumors.

London: Actress Sophie Turner was once again seen kissing Peregrine Pearson in London.



Perry is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. He recently broke up with King Charles' goddaughter and model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.



On December 7, the English actress and the British aristocrat were seen kissing during a walk. They were locking lips while tightly embracing each other on the street in broad daylight, reports aceshowbiz.com.



According to Page Six which obtained pictures of the couple, the two took frequent breaks to hold each other close and share a kiss. They were also pictured all smiles, chatting and holding hands after leaving a brunch date in West London.



At one point, Perry stood close behind Sophie and peeked through her shoulder as she appeared to show something on her phone.



The pair were dressed warmly for the chilly London morning, with the "Game of Thrones" alum wearing a black puffer coat over a light blue sweatshirt and gray baggy sweatpants. She completed her look with sneakers, a black baseball cap that read "ASPEN", a tote bag and sunglasses.



Perry, meanwhile, bundled up in a black sweater, unzipped fur-trimmed coat, gray pants and sneakers. He accessorized his look with a gray beanie, a long scarf and sunglasses.



Sophie and Perry were first spotted together in late October. At the time, the pair were kissing on the streets in Paris. An eyewitness also told The Sun that they saw the two at the Gare du Nord railway station "chatting and laughing a lot."



Sophie married Joe in 2019 before he filed for divorce in early September. They share two children together, daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 16 months. In October, the estranged couple reached a custody agreement for their children.

—IANS