Sonam Kapoor makes stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Paris [France]: Actor Sonam Kapoor made head turns with her stylish outfit as she attended Valentino's Spring/Summer 24 collection during Paris Fashion Week.



Sonam was invited by the luxury brand to witness their collection at the global event that sees the biggest fashion icons from all over the world descend to the French capital.

She chose a stunning beige outfit with matching shoes and a bag from Valentino’s Resort 2024 creation that accentuated her elegance and superlative sense of style.



Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures of her outfit which she captioned, “Valentino! @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli what a beautiful show Pierpaolo , thank you for having me there..”

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and followers swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



Bipasha Basu commented, “Beautiful, “followed by a red heart emoticon.



A user wrote, “Clearly you stole the show.”



Another user wrote, “Chic and gorgeous.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.



The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.



Sonam has signed two new projects.



The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

—ANI