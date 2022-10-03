Soldier found dead in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A soldier was found dead on Monday with a gunshot wound in J&K's Baramulla district.

Police sources said that an army soldier, identified as Rahul Bhagat, son of Anand Bhagat of Maharashtra, was found dead in a pool of blood with gunshot wound in his chest inside a camp in the Boniyar area of Uri tehsil.

"The body has been taken into custody for autopsy after an FIR was registered in the incident," sources said, adding that investigation was going on to find out the details of the soldier's death.

—IANS