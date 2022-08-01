Dehradun (The Hawk): RCPSDC joins hands with Government of Uttarakhand (UKSDM) and UNDP Government of Uttarakhand (UKSDM) and Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) organised a Skill Meet cum Workshop in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a large number of Rubber & Plastic industries present in the state.

The meet was aimed at fostering an ecosystem of skill development in the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical sectors.





The highlight of the day was the inauguration of RCPSDC’s Project Utthaan - Uplifting lives of Plastic Waste Management Workforce. A Mobile Skill Van under the project Utthaan was inaugurated and flagged off by honourable Shri Vijay Kumar Yadav IAS, Secretary, Skill Development and Employment, Government of Uttarakhand and other dignitaries on the occasion.

The skill van, under the Utthaan project will roam around the state of Uttarakhand and provide skill training to plastic rag pickers, segregators, and other labourers at plastic recyclers in the unorganised sector and help them perform their job roles more efficiently. Initially RCPSDC has been mandated by UKSDM to undertake skill training of 200 rag pickers in Dehradun under the job role of Plastic Waste Segregator.





Mr Kishore P Sampat, President, All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) graced the occasion as the Guest of honour.





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vijay Kumar Yadav IAS exhorted the industry to come forward with requirements of skilled manpower which are placement linked. Uttarakhand Skill Development Mission (UKSDM) will be keen to organise such trainings that matches the requirements of the industry, he said.





“Rubber & Plastic industries have a significant presence in Uttarakhand holding immense potential for growth resulting in employment opportunities for a large number of youth. However formal skilling of the youth and reskilling of existing workforce is a must to increase competitiveness of the sector. We are thankful to Government of Uttarakhand (UKSM) for mentoring this one-of-its-kind conclave with the industry”, said Mr Vinod Patkotwar, Chairman RCPSDC.





Eminent speakers at the Skill Meet included Ms Chandrakanta, Project Director, UKSDM, Dr Pradeep Mehtha, State Head, UNDP, Dr Neena Pahuja, Executive Member, NCVET, Ms Pangkhuri Borgohain Head-Industry Collaboration, NSDC and Dr Rupesh Rohan, Assistant Director & Center Head- South Centre , IRMRA, Mr Dipankar Ray, Manufacturing Head, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd. spoke on the criticality of Reskilling and Recycling of Plastic in the sector.





A panel discussion brought forth rich expertise in all aspects of Waste Management. The industrial viewpoint was put forth by Mr Kishore P Sampat, President, AIPMA, and Mr Vinod Patkotwar, Chairman RCPSDC, the eminent socialist of Dehradun, Mr Anoop Nautiyal Founder - Social Development for Communities Foundation, Uttarakhand brought insights from the social sector, Mr Abhishek Rajvansh, Joint Director & Head of CIPET Dehradun explained the techniques from his academic expertise and Mr Shailender Singh, Founder and CEO, SustainMantra acted as the moderator of the session.





A large section of industries, especially MSMEs, are still not conversant with the benefits that accrue from a skilled workforce and importance of efficient recycling. The workshop acted as a much-needed bridge to discuss the roadmap for skilled manpower while contributing to the circular economy.