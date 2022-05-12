Skill India International Centre to be set up at Varanasi to prepare skilled workforce for mobility to UAE

India-UAE agreed to develop and strengthen comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation

Delhi (The Hawk): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between NSDC International (NSDCI) and the Indian unit of DP World, Hindustan Ports Private Limited to developa Skill India International Centre at Varanasi and to skill Indian youth for pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas. Skill India International Centre at Varanasi will impart skilling as per international standards, preparing the candidates for global markets. The MoU was exchanged between Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, Director, NSDC International and Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World and Director, HPPL in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education & Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Shri Rajeev Chandrasekar, Minister of State for Skill Development& Entrepreneurship; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship & SMEs, UAE; Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE; Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE and Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, DP World subcontinent.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan underscored that India is a valuable partner to United Arab Emirates and other countries across the world. He mentioned that the Government is working to fulfill the aspirations of India’s youth and prepare them for the future of work. The Government is creating a reliable, qualified and an able workforce that will drive economic success, not only for India but for other economies of the world too. He further highlighted that with the existing strong ties between India and the UAE, this will be yet another successful partnership that will deepen our relationship. Skill India Mission aims to bring economic prosperity and provide novel opportunities to the country’s youth.

Emphasizing the importance of skilled professionals in UAE, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said that this association will help accelerate skills development amongst both countries youth and will be beneficial in addressing and meeting the emerging skills needed by both economies labor markets. He congratulated both NSDCI and DP World for this intent of cooperation to build a future ready skilled workforce. This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen the relationship between UAE and India and help enhance workforce productivity, he added.

The MoU signing was preceded by bilateral discussions chaired by Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship & SMEs, UAE.They explored ways to further invigorate bilateral engagements in skill development & entrepreneurship and to take the India-UAE CEPA to unprecedented heights. The two sides agreed to develop and strengthen comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation, including in up-skilling of workforce, training of trainers, facilitating exchange programmes and apprenticeship engagement.Recognition of certificates issued by Indian Skilling Centres in UAE and renewal of G-to-G mechanism between Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI & National Qualifications Authority, UAE were also discussed for liberalising the process of assessment and certification of Indian workforce and to ensure greater mobility for them.

Skill India International Centres are aimed at providing high-quality training to Indian youth. The centres will host training facilities, providing skills as per the demand of international employers in countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Australia and other GCC regions. The Skill India International Centres will also have a wide network of partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries. These partnering organisations will work with NSDCI for aggregating demand from overseas markets. The centres will have services such as mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support.

About NSDC International Limited (NSDCI)

NSDC International Ltd. is a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation that is driving Skill India International Mission of making India the Skill Capital of the World. The vision is to transform India as a preferred partner country for sourcing skilled and certified workforce across the globe. Its objective is to be create an internationally benchmarked quality skills ecosystem and cements its position as a global supplier for quality talent. It offers global job opportunities for resident Indians and global career mobility for overseas Indians.

About DP World

Hindustan Ports Private Limited is part of DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Its comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services, rail network and economic zones as well as technology-driven customer solutions. Wherever DP World operates, it integrates sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into its activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities.



