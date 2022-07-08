Six killed as bus rams into trailer truck in TN

Chennai : Six passengers, including two women, were killed and ten others injured in a road accident near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The accident occurred when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed into rear side of a container truck on the national highway between Chennai and Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu at around 7.45 a.m., an eye witnesses said.

The bus was en route Chidambaram from Chennai.





The impact of the collision was such that the left portion of the bus was ripped away.

Police rushed to the spot and organised ambulances to transport the injured persons to the government hospital in Chengalpattu. --- IANS



