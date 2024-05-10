Doors of Gangotri Dham opened today at 12.30 pm

The divine openings of Gangotri and Kedarnath on Akshaya Tritiya! Discover how devotees gather to witness traditional Vedic rituals, reviving the spirit of pilgrimage in India's revered shrines after winter's pause.

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of the holy abode of Mother Ganga, Gangotri, were opened for common people for darshan and worshipping. The doors were opened at 12.30 pm, at the auspicious time, along with the traditional Vedic chanting.

At the time of the door opening, a huge crowd of devotees were gathered at the spot of the Gangotri temple. An enthusiastic contingent of devotees was spotted.

Along with that, the dev doli (palanquin) of goddess Ganga reached Gangotri, where it was welcomed by a large number of devotees. Priests conducted the rituals and opened the portals of the shrine at the auspicious time of 12:30 pm amid chants of hymns.

Chants of 'Jai Ho Gange Maiya Ki' rang out from among the crowd of devotees, who gathered for the ceremony, as the portals were thrown open to the chanting of shlokas (hymns).

Gangotri Dhami, along with Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham, has opened after a gap of six months.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened today at 4 am in Bramha Muhurat on the special occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Kedarnath Dham is one of the country's oldest and most sacred pilgrimage sites. The portals were opened through rituals and the ceremonial chanting of hymns after a gap of six months, including the peak winter phase.

