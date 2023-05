Lucknow (The Hawk): On Wednesday morning, a bus and a truck were involved in a collision on the Agra-Lucknow road, which resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to several others.

A nearby hospital has taken the injured patients in for treatment.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of India, has expressed his sorrow over the event and urged officials to ensure that those who were hurt receive appropriate care.

(Inputs from Agencies)