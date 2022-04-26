Singapore invites Indian Families to reimagine their summer vacations with exclusive promotions

New Delhi: With the start of the summer family vacation season in India, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore Airlines, in collaboration with their destination partners, have launched an exclusive campaign to welcome back Indian families to the popular island destination - "Enjoy Your Family Times Now in Singapore."

The destination, which is a perennial favourite among Indian tourists, offers a variety of reimagined family experiences during the school holiday season.

India has been a major source market for visitor arrivals to Singapore, with family travel being a popular audience segment. With the relaxation of travel restrictions to the near pre-Covid situation, fully vaccinated travellers can now travel to Singapore quarantine-free by presenting a negative pre-departure test upon arrival. The city's Covid safety protocols have also been significantly relaxed.

The ease of travel to and within Singapore has resulted in a surge in summer travel interest to Singapore. The "Family Times Now" campaign, which will run from mid-April to 30 June 2022, has been designed with the traditional travel peak during school holidays in mind.

Indian families can enjoy Singapore's reimagined experiences with an exclusive deal of 50 per cent off airfares for children under the age of 12 years old, available only on Singapore Airlines. The promotion also includes award-winning Singapore attraction partners Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, Gardens by the Bay, Mandai Wildlife Group, Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport, and travel experiences platform Pelago, making this summer a great time to visit Singapore with the family.

This is STB India's first major tactical campaign following the pandemic, with several fulfilment partners promoting the campaign extensively across India, including Pelago, Make My Trip, EaseMy Trip, Thomas Cook, SOTC, and FCM.

Speaking about the family-focussed promotions, GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East & South Asia, said, "Singapore is a top-of-mind family destination among Indian travellers. We are happy to welcome them back to Singapore during the peak summer travel season to enjoy their family times.

"Together with our tourism partners, we have curated a variety of family experiences at half price for children under 12 years. After a hiatus of two years, we are excited to invite Indian travellers to a reimagined Singapore with new and familiar favourite experiences with top-notch hygiene and safety standards."

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, added, "With international travel having resumed from India, it is once again possible for families to plan a summer vacation together, and what better destination than Singapore? The Garden City has always been among the preferred international family-friendly destinations for the Indian market, simply because it offers something for all age groups. We are seeing strong demand for travel to Singapore, and our special 50 per cent discount on airfares for children is our way of welcoming our youngest customers back on board for a fun-filled holiday."

Singapore Airlines currently operates 66 flights weekly from 8 cities in India - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

