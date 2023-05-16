Sibal on WFI chief's wrestlers' allegations: The way investigation is going, we know.

New Delhi: 'The way investigation is going, we know,' says Sibal of the probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. On Tuesday, Sibal, a member of India's lower house of parliament, voiced concerns about the impartiality of the probe into the wrestlers' claims of sexual harassment against Bhushan Singh.

In the Supreme Court, the protesting wrestlers were represented by senior counsel Sibal.

Sibal tweeted, "Looking into sexual abuse among wrestlers. While some inquiries are motivated by seeking punishment, others are motivated by seeking acquittal. The way this inquiry is going, we already know! On Friday, the Delhi Police Department notified a special court in the city that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to look into sexual harassment complaints made by female wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.—Inputs from Agencies