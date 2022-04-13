New Delhi: Curtains were brought down on the sixth edition of Asaam's biggest cultural and colourful festival, Rongali, with a promise to return next year for 7-days. The week-long festival will provide a robust market to the home-grown entrepreneurs for becoming self-sustained. Shruti Haasan attends Rongali, during her first visit to Assam.

Shruti said: "This is my first ever trip to Assam and I am super excited to be here, especially on the festive occasion of Rongali, which is celebrating Assamese culture".

"It was really interesting to know that Assam has a rich culture, heritage and history. There are so many tribes and their emergence has a great history. The state has undergone so many religious movements here. Everything is so interesting here. People here are really humble, and friendly and it has been such a great pleasure to get to know Assamese people on a personal level. There is so much to explore. And, food is something which tops my list," she added.

Doodle artist Santanu Hazarika's hometown Santanu said: "It's a homecoming for me. Visiting Rongali is a special feeling. I have been quite a constant in Rongali and I am fortunate that my talent has always been recognised in the previous editions of Rongali. I am really thankful to the organisers of the festival, where budding artists get a platform to showcase their work."

On the work front, Shruti is currently shooting three projects - "Salaar" with Prabhas, "NBK 107" with Balakrishna and "Chiru 154".

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)