Shooting Of Fashion Reality Show Couture And Pret Lifestyle Fashion Week To Commence Soon

Dehradun (The Hawk): The shooting of Couture and Pret Lifestyle Fashion Week, a televised fashion show to be aired on the MTV channel, is scheduled to commence in August 2022. To share the details of the show, a press conference was organized today at Soy and Salsa Bar & Lounge Dehradun. The Couture and Pret Lifestyle Fashion Week will be broadcasted on the MTV Channel and OTT platforms and will be live streamed on the Uplive app, wherein all the participants will go live on the app during the shooting.

Director of the show, Vinayak Sharma of Dehradun, said, “Couture & Pret Lifestyle Fashion Week is a TV fashion show which will serve to provide a platform to the best designers and talented models from across the country and through which the entire nation will get to know their talent. Talented youth from across the country, including Dehradun and Uttarakhand, will get an opportunity to participate in the show."

According to the Director, Monika Khera of Haldwani, it will be a reality show as well as a fashion runway. This luxury lifestyle fashion week will have 3 episodes + 3 repeat episodes which will be aired on MTV, along with 18 episodes on the OTT platform. The co-producer Vineet Sharma said that Couture & Pret Lifestyle Fashion Week's live streaming partner is the Uplive app, which will live stream the special moments during the shooting.

Sharing details about the show, Producer Abhishek Khera of Haldwani said, “The show will provide a platform for aspiring models to showcase their talent and art on the ramp. This is a show where, for the first time, the entire nation will be able to see these talents together on a single screen. This event is going to give a new direction to the fashion industry."

Elaborating further, Abhishek said, “We have already visited most of the metropolitan cities for auditions, including New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune etc. Talents from across the country are being auditioned for the show, and we are looking forward to having talented participants from our state Uttarakhand. We are working to provide an opportunity by selecting the best designers and models."

Dehradun's Akanksha Gupta, the Project Head of the show, said, “The show will be organized by Magicdust Creations Pvt Ltd. The show will be shot at Baris in Goa at the end of August. It is a lifestyle show that will give a new dimension to the fashion and lifestyle industry in India and having aired on MTV is in itself a grand event."

Akanksha further added, “The show brings together top names from the fashion and lifestyle industry. Lakme Academy has joined hands with us for hair styling and makeup, while Hype is our footwear partner.”

In the end, Abhishek said that the show aims to highlight the creativity of designers on national television. "Our aim is to have the best designers from across the globe join us. The show is an opportunity for young talented models to be on national television. The platform will also showcase each designer's life story, collection, and struggle in the fashion industry."