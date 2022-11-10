SHO Took A Meeting Of Colonizers And Property Dealers

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The police took a meeting of the colonizers and property dealers of the area and instructed them to strictly follow the instructions of the administration. On the instructions of the SSP, the presently active colonizers and property dealers in the city and area participated in the meeting held in the police station premises on Thursday. The SHO apprised everyone about the instructions of the government administration. He directed to install 100 percent cameras in the colonies. In the meeting, the orders and instructions related to the approved colonies were also apprised to all. During this, there was a discussion about mutual enmity. On which everyone said that there should be no enmity among themselves. Harjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Bhuvan Chandra Joshi, Narendra Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Jogendra Singh, Nagendra Yadav, Ganga Singh Rana, Jagdish Singh Negi, Pramod Bora, Ravi Yadav, Gopal Singh etc were present on this occasion.