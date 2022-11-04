Shiv Sena leader fatally shot in front of Amritsar temple

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot and killed in broad daylight on Friday outside a shrine in Amritsar, Punjab, while participating in a peaceful protest with police present.

One of the people in the crowd shot him.

Suri and a few other leaders were participating in a sit-in demonstration outside Gopal Mandir against the vandalism of idols when the crime took place there.

"During an uprising, Sudhir Suri was shot outside of Gopal Mandir. He was hit by a bullet, taken to the hospital, and later died "The media was informed by the police commissioner.

Police were on the scene at the time of the incident, according to CCTV. Witnesses described the incident's circumstances in detail.

Suri reportedly received five shots before collapsing, according to the police. He was brought to a hospital, where he later passed away from his wounds.

As per local media, the crowd apprehended the suspected attacker and handed him over to the police. Sandeep Singh has been named as the alleged attacker.

(Inputs from Agencies)