SFI stages protest for second day over school jobs scam

Kolkata: CPI(M)’s student wing SFI on Monday staged a protest for the second consecutive day demanding the arrest of all those involved in the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Around 100 members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) blocked the arterial College Street-M G Road Crossing for some time and raised slogans against the ruling TMC, holding it responsible for depriving eligible candidates of getting jobs.

A number of the protesters were Presidency University students, besides those of other neighbouring institutions such as Surendranath, Bangabasi and Jaipuria colleges.

SFI had staged a similar protest at Sealdah station on Sunday during which they beat drums and raised slogans demanding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) bring to book all those who are involved in the scam.

State minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested by the ED in connection with its probe into the appointment scam in which teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and aided schools were allegedly offered in lieu of money.

A large sum of money has purportedly been found in the flat of Mukherjee, while Chatterjee was the then state education minister when the scam took place. TMC said the 34-year-old rule of the Left Front was tainted by several scams, and neither CPI(M) nor SFI should lecture the present ruling party in the state on corruption.—PTI