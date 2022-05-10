SFA Championship—Uttarakhand 2022 Enters Day 6 As Patanjali Gurukulam Tops The Table With 224 Points

Dehradun (The Hawk): SFA Championship - Uttara-khand 2022 being organized at various venues in Dehradun on the lines of Olympics witnessed numerous nail-biting finishes on the sixth day. Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar tops the table with 224 points while Social Baluni Public School with 214 points placed at second position. Maharana Pratap Sports College amassed 192 points by the virtue of excellent performance shown in athletics events which brought them to third position in the 11 days long sporting festivity.

Meanwhile, Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Race Course and Scholar’s Home, Dehradun put up strong performances as they registered crucial wins in the first round of the Boys’ Under-16 football event at the Pavilion Ground here on Tuesday.

Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Race Course began their campaign on a rousing note when they humbled Khrist Jyoti Academy 3-0. Nikhil P struck the first goal in the 4th minute of the match and skipper Mayank made it 2-0 with a 19th minute goal before Ayush Kumar’s final goal sealed it for SGRR Public School.

Meanwhile, the Boys’ Under-16 Football team of Scholar’s Home, Dehradun whipped past Maa Saraswati Public Senior Secondary School 8-0. The star performers of the match were Aman Negi and Ayush T, who struck three goals in their team’s big win.

The SFA’s Football Event, which began on May 7, will conclude on May 15 which is also the final day of this 18-sport Championship.

Elsewhere, in the boxing event held at the Social Baluni Public School, Lalit Kumar of Maharana Pratap Sports College scored a hard-fought 30-27 win over Pankaj Singh in the boys’ boxing under-19 54 kg event

Sachin Pandey of Army Public School, Birpur posted a 30-27 win over Cambrian Hall School’s Shaurya Garg in the 46kg Under-15 final to bag the gold medal.

In SFA’s Fencing Event, Ayush Dapral of Social Baluni Public School asserted his dominance as he reigned supreme in the boys’ under-17 Epee category. He had the measure over his Suryansh. Meanwhile in the girls’ Under-17 final match of the Foil category, Shayna Bisht of Social Baluni Public School took home the gold medal by beating Doon Grammar School’s Vanshika Sharma 15-05.