Several districts in Tamil Nadu to receive rain till May 17

Chennai: In its latest forecast on Saturday, the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu till May 17.Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Namakkal, and Thanjavur will receive rains, according to the forecastThe Centre has also predicted moderate to heavy rain in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirupattur, and Vellore areas in the coming days.Thunderstorms with light to heavy rain is also predicted over Chennai and adjoining districts on these days, it added.The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees.Velankanni received the highest amount of rainfall on Friday followed by Talavadi in Erode and Yercaud in Salem.The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary has sent directions to all district Collectors, rapid response force, emergency departments, police, revenue, and health officials to be on high alert following the report from the weatherman.—IANS