Seven injured in blast, fire at pharma unit in Andhra SEZ

Visakhapatnam: Seven workers were injured in a blast and a huge fire that broke out at a pharma unit at Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

An explosion in a reactor caused the fire at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited. There were three fire tenders and a crew of firefighters working to put extinguish the blaze.

The unit's staff panicked as the blast and flames spread. Seven workers were injured. Four of them reportedly are in really serious condition. Heavy smoke engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

According to Murali Krishna, superintendent of police, 35 workers were present at the time of the incident.

Seven suffered injuries while 28 others escaped to safety.

The SP reported that they were working on controlling the fire. It could take up to two hours to put out the fire, he estimated. The hurt were taken to the hospital immediately.

Ramesh, 45, from Bhubaneswar, was critically injured. Satti Babu (35), Nuki Naidu (40), and Tirupati (40), all from various areas of the Anakapalli district, were also critically injured.

The other injured were identified as Raju Babu, Apa Rao and P. Santosh Kumar.—Inputs from Agencies