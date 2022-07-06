Seoul stocks dip to 20-month low on recession fears; Korean won at 13-yr low

Seoul : South Korean stocks dipped to a 20-month low Wednesday, as bleak data from Europe and a sharp fall in oil prices underscore worries over a global economic recession. The Korean won fell sharply against the US dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 49.77 points, or 2.13 per cent, to close at 2,292.01, coming below the 2,300 mark for the first time since October 30, 2020, Yonhap news agency reported.

Trading volume was moderate at 400.3 million shares worth 8.53 trillion won (US$6.53 billion) with decliners outstripping gainers 697 to 177.

"The looming recession issue dampens investor sentiment in the stock market, which is heavily influenced by exports," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Securities Co.

