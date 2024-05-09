    Menu
    Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike, airline says will withdraw termination letters of 25 members

    The Hawk
    May9/ 2024
    Air India Express cabin crew ends strike following negotiations; airline to reconsider termination letters and address mismanagement allegations, reducing disruptions caused by over 170 flight cancellations.

    New Delhi: A section of Air India Express cabin crew has decided to withdraw strike and join back for duty after the airline assured to look into all the issues raised by the cabin crew, sources said on Thursday.

    Besides, the airline has agreed to withdraw the termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew and the management will review the cases as per service regulations, they added.

    The Tata Group-owned airline has cancelled more than 170 flights since Tuesday night after the cabin crew started reporting sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the airline.

    The decisions on withdrawing the strike and the termination letters were agreed upon during the conciliation meeting between the cabin crew representatives and the airline representatives at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the national capital on Thursday.

    —PTI

