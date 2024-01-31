Security Measures Increased in Ranchi Ahead of Hemant Soren's Interrogation by ED

Ranchi Fortifies Security as Chief Minister Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 in key areas.

Ranchi: In preparation for the questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) strict security measures have been put in place in areas of Ranchi. A team of three individuals, led by Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar and including Mines Director Arva Rajkamal and Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar has been assigned to oversee the maintenance of law and order in the capital city of Jharkhand.



To maintain order prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced from 9 am to 10 pm within a 100 meter radius around locations such as the CM House, Raj Bhavan and the ED office at Doranda. These orders prohibit any demonstrations, rallies or meetings in or near these areas. The enhanced security measures are a result of the planned visit by the agency to record Chief Minister Sorens statement regarding a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.



Ending any speculation about his whereabouts Chief Minister Soren arrived at his residence on Tuesday and held a meeting with MLAs from his alliance. The second round of questioning, by ED officials is scheduled to take place around 1 pm at the Chief Ministers residence.

Following the protests that took place during the questioning session on January 20th the ED (Enforcement Directorate) sent a letter to the Department of Home, Prison and Disaster Management urging them to ensure law and order during Wednesdays interrogation. To enhance security measures barricades have been set up outside the ED office and the chief ministers residence. Additionally over 1,000 positioned security personnel have been deployed.



In response, to these security arrangements DGP Ajay Kumar Singh stated on Tuesday that comprehensive measures have been implemented throughout Jharkhand. This includes deploying a 7,000 policemen to maintain law and order during this crucial period.

—Input from Agencies