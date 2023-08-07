Second Bihar Museum Biennale opens with exhibition from G20 countries

Patna: The Bihar Museum Biennale, unveiled Monday, has artworks from G20 countries representing common concerns like climate change, gender equality, and migration. The exhibition was opened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The goal of the "Together We Art" exhibition is to integrate the artistic response to many of the world's current challenges through the works of 19 artists from G20 countries, nine guest countries, and India.

The director general of the Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh, was also there, as was the minister of art, culture, and youth development, Jitendra Kumar Rai.—Inputs from Agencies