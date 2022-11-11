Scam in Delhi Excise Policy: Accused switched 140 phones to destroy evidence

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Excise Policy Scam is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on Friday made the accusation that the defendants swapped 140 phones worth Rs. 1.20 crore in order to hide their tracks and destroy evidence.

It further stated that a Rs 100 crore bribe had been given.

The accusations have created a new debate because they show that the defendant was skilled at deceiving the authorities.

IANS has access to ED's documents, which make alarming revelations.

"Various parties implicated in the Delhi Excise Scam have admitted that bribes totaling Rs 100 crore had been paid in advance for improper benefits to certain business groupings to operate under the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021–2022, throughout the course of the investigation. Additionally, it was discovered that Delhi Excise officials solicited and accepted bribes in exchange for the opening of retail stores in Delhi "read the paper.

According to the investigation agency's documentation, the suspects in this case are suspected of changing the settings on a significant number of mobile phones throughout the relevant period with the goal of erasing digital evidence.

"All 34 significant individuals connected to or suspected of being connected to the Excise fraud changed a total of 140 phones (worth at approximately Rs. 1.20 crores) with the goal to obliterate digital evidence during the pertinent period. All of the principal defendants, liquor barons, prominent government officials, the Delhi Excise Minister, and other suspects are among these people. The timing of the phone change suggests that the majority of these phones were changed shortly after the scam was discovered "The ED made a claim.

(Inputs from Agencies)