Sasikala calls on the government of TN to aid those affected by the cyclone

Chennai (The Hawk): Former AIADMK interim general secretary and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala has asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide help to persons impacted by Cyclone Mandous.

Sasikala, who intends to support ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), said in a statement on Saturday that individuals who lost their homes and possibilities for employment should receive relief.

She stated that due to weather department warnings, fishermen had been unable to travel into the water over the previous six days. She also stated that this had resulted in financial losses for the fishermen.

Sasikala urged the government to look into the problems of the local fishermen in the Pudukottai, Mahabalipuram, and Nagapattinam regions.

As the India Meteorological Department reports heavy to extremely heavy rains, the former AIADMK leader further asserted that some relief centres were closed in several areas of the state and urged the state government to make sure that the homes are operating effectively (IMD).

