Sarpanch Shot Dead In J&K's Baramulla

Jammu: A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, according to officials.

Officials said the sarpanch, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was shot at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Bangroo is the second person to have been killed in a targeted attack in the last three days. Satish Singh, a local member of the Rajput community, was shot dead on Wednesday in Kulgam district.

Such attacks have been stepped up in recent weeks. In the past three weeks, there have been five attacks targeting migrant workers in Pulwama in which seven were injured, according to reports.

A police spokesman said a case has been registered in the sarpanch's killing. He said, "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and search is going on." J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the incident in a tweet and said the killers shall be punished.

—PTI