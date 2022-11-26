Sameer Mahendru is charged by ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed its first prosecution complaint in the Rouse Avenue Court case, one day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its initial charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Businessman Sameer Mahendru is named in the approximately 3,000-page ED accusatory document.

Allegations have been made that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to obtain an unauthorised financial benefit from Mahendru for the purpose of passing it on to the accused public officials via Vijay Nair.

The FIR that the CBI filed forms the foundation of the ED's case.

Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — then Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and then Assistant Commissioner in the Excise Department Narender Singh — are the seven defendants named in the CBI's first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case, which was filed on Friday.

The CBI charge sheet submitted before the Rouse Avenue Court stated that more investigation is being conducted to determine whether additional public employees and others may have been involved.

(Inputs from Agencies)