    Menu
    India

    Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July10/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, expressed his sadness over the deaths caused by heavy rain and landslides in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and elsewhere in northern India, and he called on all party members to assist with relief efforts.

    He wished the injured a swift recovery and offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

    The news of lives lost in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and other north Indian states owing to heavy rains and landslides is heartbreaking. Through this Twitter account, Gandhi offered his sympathies to the victims' loved ones and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Rahul Gandhi Congress Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh heavy rain landslides
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in