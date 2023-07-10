Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul

New Delhi: On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, expressed his sadness over the deaths caused by heavy rain and landslides in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and elsewhere in northern India, and he called on all party members to assist with relief efforts.

He wished the injured a swift recovery and offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The news of lives lost in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and other north Indian states owing to heavy rains and landslides is heartbreaking. Through this Twitter account, Gandhi offered his sympathies to the victims' loved ones and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.—Inputs from Agencies