RSS Raising Issues Related To Religious Conversion To Divert Attention From BJP's Failures: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati alleged on Saturday that the RSS is raising issues related to religious conversion and the population policy to divert people's attention from the failures of the BJP government at the Centre.

She also said the "silence" of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the present situation in the country is harmful.

"The discordant voice being raised by the RSS now over the new population policy and religious conversion for diverting the attention of the people of the country reeling under the curse of a massive inflation, unemployment, violence and disorder is grossly improper. This is a planned conspiracy to divert the attention from the failures of the BJP government," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while addressing a daylong convention of the office-bearers of her party's state unit.

"Actually, this campaign by the RSS is being taken up before the next (2024) Lok Sabha polls as part of a conspiracy to support the BJP and its government and it is very important to make people aware of this," Mayawati was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

She said it is an irony that the RSS supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in every election with its "eyes closed", but "never openly opposes its government's wrong and anti-people policies".

"Its silence on the prevailing atmosphere in the country is not only sad but also harmful," the BSP chief said.

Her comments came in the wake of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale saying religious conversions and illegal migration from Bangladesh are leading to a "population imbalance" in the country.

Addressing reporters after a four-day all-India working committee meeting of the RSS in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Hosabale said the organisation is trying to raise awareness on conversions. He also said the existing laws to prevent religious conversion need to be implemented strictly.

Mayawati, who gave necessary directives to BSP leaders for the upcoming local body polls, also instructed them to work with dedication and honesty for strengthening the party's support base among the "sarv samaj" so that it emerges as the right and worthwhile alternative to the BJP.

"As it is, people are sad as their experience of giving power to the BJP for 'achhe din' (good days) has not been good in any way," she said, adding that instead of paying attention to development and public welfare, governments led by the saffron party appear to be spending their time and resources on anti-poor activities and mere rhetoric.

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government, she said the law-and-order situation in the state is deplorable, there is no rule of law and the high-handedness of the government continues.

Calling upon BSP workers to make people realise that they will get justice and their problems will be resolved only when their own government comes to power in the state, Mayawati said small cadre meetings should be organised in accordance with the traditions of the party.

"There is no need for the BSP to follow other parties who support the rich and their royal styles, which looks like making fun of the unemployed youngsters and the middle class," she added.

The BSP supremo also asked her partymen to celebrate her birthday on January 15 as "Jan Kalyankari Diwas" with simplicity, sincerity and by helping the poor. —PTI