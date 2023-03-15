RS adjourned due to Rahul's democracy statements

New Delhi: The BJP's insistence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for his "democracy under attack" remark made in London caused chaos in the Rajya Sabha for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

At the afternoon session of the Upper House, which had been adjourned earlier in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

When Kharge tried to bring up the issue of the opposition parties' march to the ED office to say that they had been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, the BJP members shouted that Gandhi must apologise for his remarks discrediting the country, cutting him off before he could finish.—Inputs from Agencies